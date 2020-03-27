Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 61,396 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 208,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

