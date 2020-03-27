Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

BRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 523.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.