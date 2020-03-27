Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $187.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $367.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.79.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.24. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.