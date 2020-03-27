Bolivarcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,168.47 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $155,168.47 and $80.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,369,667 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

