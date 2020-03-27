BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,850.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003814 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market cap of $240,727.01 and approximately $34,850.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 183.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,091 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

