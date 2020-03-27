Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Booking worth $1,409,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 47.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.08.

Booking stock traded down $113.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,293.00. 335,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,406. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,660.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,901.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.