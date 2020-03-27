Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.08.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,406.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,660.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,901.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.