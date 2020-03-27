Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Booking by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Booking by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.08.

Booking stock traded down $108.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,297.23. 87,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,660.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,901.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

