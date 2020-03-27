Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.08.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $111.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,294.83. 384,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,406. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,660.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,901.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

