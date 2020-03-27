Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of BOL traded down A$116,639.91 ($82,723.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$0.09 ($0.06). 5,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,392. Boom Logistics has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

