Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

BLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -58.84. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$32.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million. Analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

