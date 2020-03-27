Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA (SWX:BVB) PT Set at €8.50 by Berenberg Bank

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA (SWX:BVB) has been given a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA has a 12-month low of €5.75 ($6.69) and a 12-month high of €9.35 ($10.87).

