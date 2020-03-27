Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Boston Private Financial worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 316,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,786. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $554.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

