Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

NYSE BSX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Boston Scientific by 33.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 134,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,240,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 119,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

