Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.66 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Bibox and Gate.io. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $2.66 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.72 or 0.04676371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00065146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036768 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015925 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

