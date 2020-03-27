Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.81% of Brady worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brady by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brady by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.