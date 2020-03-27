Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 85 at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

BREE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 82.75 ($1.09).

Shares of LON:BREE traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 63 ($0.83). 6,545,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34).

In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 37,500 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

