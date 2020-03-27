Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Brickworks stock traded down A$1.57 ($1.11) during trading on Friday, hitting A$13.48 ($9.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$17.83 and its 200 day moving average is A$18.31. Brickworks has a 1-year low of A$14.11 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of A$20.75 ($14.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

