Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 3,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.37. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

