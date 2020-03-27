Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,061 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 49,696 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $271,340.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 35,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

