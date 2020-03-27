Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 14,684 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

