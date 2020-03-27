Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,488 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,194,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,002,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $31,585,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

CCL stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 12,382,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,482,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

