Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 861,296 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 130,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,787. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

