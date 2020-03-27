Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,027 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $454.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $518.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.67 and its 200 day moving average is $360.96. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

