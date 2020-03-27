Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

