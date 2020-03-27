Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $92.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.