Brinker Capital Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,702. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

