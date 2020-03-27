Brinker Capital Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $196.91 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

