Brinker Capital Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,295,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20,398.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7221 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.