Brinker Capital Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

