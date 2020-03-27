Brinker Capital Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,961 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,164,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

