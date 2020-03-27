Brinker Capital Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entegris by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

