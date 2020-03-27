Brinker Capital Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

ZTS stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

