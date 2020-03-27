Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,096 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Diageo by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 50,410 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. 19,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

