Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,419,000 after buying an additional 749,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after buying an additional 589,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

Shares of UPS opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

