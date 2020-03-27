Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 1,750 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.75.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

