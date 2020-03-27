Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 18,925 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of IAA worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,408. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAA. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

