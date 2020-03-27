Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,106 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,952 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

BABA stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,708,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.22. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $496.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

