Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 2,378 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.