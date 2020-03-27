Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 25,496 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,031,470 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,323 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth about $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 272,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 68,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,901. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

