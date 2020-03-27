Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 4,684 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

D traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 314,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

