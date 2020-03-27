Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 9,045 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Workday by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

