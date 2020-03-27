Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $450.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

