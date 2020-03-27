Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) versus Noble Roman’s (NYSE:NROM) Critical Comparison

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.13 $154.90 million $3.93 2.82 Noble Roman’s $12.45 million 0.51 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Volatility & Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.21% -22.42% 8.19% Noble Roman’s -15.86% -21.36% -9.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brinker International and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 8 13 0 2.48 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International presently has a consensus price target of $46.95, indicating a potential upside of 324.14%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

Brinker International beats Noble Roman’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

