British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675,722 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.04% of British American Tobacco worth $1,010,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.06. 539,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,329. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

