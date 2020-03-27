British Land (LON:BLND) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 583.15 ($7.67).

LON BLND opened at GBX 342.60 ($4.51) on Friday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 386.10 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 486.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.70.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Insiders acquired 4,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,013 over the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

