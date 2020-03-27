British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Earning Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. British Land earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BTLCY stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. British Land has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $8.72.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

