Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,615,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 27th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 277,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.