Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $12.48 on Friday, hitting $230.69. 3,942,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.30. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

