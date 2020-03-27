Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

